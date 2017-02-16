Friday High School Basketball Schedule

Western Athletic Conference
Dodge City @ Great Bend (B-104)
Hays @ Garden City
Central Kansas League
Haven @ Hoisington (KHOK)
Smoky Valley @ Larned (KBGL)
Nickerson @ Halstead
Hesston @ Hillsboro
Pratt @ Lyons
Sterling @ Kingman
Central Prairie League
Kinsley @ Central Plains
Ellinwood @ Otis-Bison
Macksville @ St. John
Victoria @ Ness City
Other Area Games
Osborne @ Chase
Ellsworth @ Lincoln
S.E. Saline @ Russell
Wilson @ Pike Valley
TMP @ Stockton
Saturday
Great Bend @ Liberal (B-104)
