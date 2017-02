Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 2007 HARLEY DAVIDSON 653-4350

FOR SALE: PIONEER CAR STEREO 620-603-6379

LOOKING FOR: P71 INJECTION PUMP 620-617-5355

FOR SALE: 9D WESTERN BOOTS, 9 DR SCHOLLS SHOES, RECEIVER HITCH, CRESCENT WRENCHES, PIPE WRENCH 786-1945

FOR SALE: PIECE OF GLASS, CARNIVAL AIRPLANE 793-0979

FOR SALE: CAMPER, LOOKING FOR: BOAT PARTS 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: 1982 HONDA INTERSTATE, 1987 GALAXY BOAT, WEED EATERS 672-5662

FOR SAL: 2000 CHEVY PICKUP, 03 BUICK SENTRY 786-6965

LOOKING FOR: REVOLVER OR PISTOL 282-1480

FOR SALE: 2 SEWING MACHINES, WOOD BURNING STOVE 793-9655

FOR SALE: REMOTE CONTROL CADDIES, IPHONE 4S CASES, WOODEN BOX 786-1224

FOR SALE: UTILITY TRAILER 316-215-4092

FOR SALE: 32X80 STORM DOORS, CHILDS CAR SEAT, BABY BOUNCER, BABY WALKER 617-9083

FOR SALE: 2002 TOYOTA, SMALL SAFE, AIRBRUSH PAINT SYSTEM 282-0337

FOR SALE: 2 36X80 STORM DOORS, INTERIOR LIGHT FIXTURES 797-3796

FOR SALE: 2 MARTY J RIDING MOWERS 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: STOOL RISER, LITTLE GIRLS BEDDING, BABY STROLLER 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE BABY BED, VINTAGE PATIO SET 617-5136

FOR SALE: CABINET TOP, SPRAYER TIRES, 30FT SICKLE, AFTER MARKET COMBINE KITS 620-653-4913

LOOKING FOR: ELECTRIC HOT WATER TANK, 16FT CAR TRAILER 792-2916

FOR SALE: POST HOLE DIGGER, 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: RUTGER PISTOL 491-1570

LOOKING FOR: 9MM GLOCK, GUINEA, FOR SALE: 2 TRACTOR TIRES 400X19 793-2111

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED

FEBRUARY 16, 2017

TODAY’S TRADING POST LISTING IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY: TRANSMISSION EXCHANGE. OWNER BARRY PARKER HAS OVER 31 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE WITH TRANSMISSIONS AND CUSTOM EXHAUST SYSTEMS. WHEN YOUR CAR OR TRUCK NEEDS REPAIR TAKE IT TO THE EXPERTS AND THAT’S TRANSMISSION EXCHANGE LOCATED SOUTH OF GREAT BEND ON HIGHWAY 281

WANTED TO BUY: LARGE MIRROR 4’X5’ PREFERRED OR AS CLOSE TO IT AS POSSIBLE. PLEASE CALL: 797-9034

FOR SALE: 5’ OAK WORK BENCH W/4 DRAWERS $150.00, 9 DRAWER DRESSER W/ LARGE MIRROR $100.00, 4 DRAWER FILING CABINET, 2 DRAWER FILING CABINET, LARGE CEDAR CHEST, A LARGE LOT OF AIR FILTERS FOR LAWNMOWERS $2.50 EACH AND A 46” CUT MTD RIDING LAWNMOWER $225.00. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL: 797-0637

BUYING, SELLING OR TRADING USE THE CLASSIFIED’S WHEN YOU CAN’T CALL IN TO THE TRADING POST.

THE CLASSIFIED’S ARE ONLY $5.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR INDIVIDUALS AND $10.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR A RETAIL BUSINESS. DROP BY EAGLE BROADCAST CENTER LOCATED AT 12TH & BAKER IN GREAT BEND OR GO ON LINE TO GREAT BEND POST.COM PRINT OUT A TRADING POST CLASSIFIED FORM, DROP IT IN THE MAIL WITH PAYMENT OR BRING IT BY THE BROADCAST CENTER AND WE’LL GUARANTEE YOUR ITEMS WILL BE HEARD RIGHT HERE ON THE RADIO AND AFTER 10:00 KARINA WILL HAVE THE ITEMS THAT YOU HEARD THIS MORNING ON THE WEBSITE AT GREAT BENDPOST.COM