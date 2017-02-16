GREAT BEND — Eugene Ernest Hallett, 84, died Feb. 16, 2017, at his home in Great Bend. He was born Jan. 6, 1933, at Rush Center, the son of Ernest Glen and Zelma Mae (Moore) Hallett. He married Carol E. Ochs Sept. 22, 1956 at LaCrosse. She survives with son, Eugene Allen Hallett; daughters, Connie Rathbun, Michelle Schwager and Renea Moore; and sisters, Lois Holopirek, Dotty Kober, Norma Kelley and Charlotte Peters.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home, with the Rev. Adam D. Wutka officiating. Burial will be in the Locust Grove Cemetery, Rush Center, with graveside rites by United States Army Honor Guard. Friends may call from noon to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to ElderCare, in care of Bryant Funeral Home. A complete obituary will be printed Sunday.

