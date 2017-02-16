Cop Shop (2/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/15)
Warrant Arrest
At 12:43 a.m. Cole Henley was arrested at W. US 56 Highway & SW 120 Avenue on a BTDC warrant for FTA.
Theft
At 9:48 a.m. a windmill head was taken at 861 NW 40 Avenue in Hoisington.
Fire
At 1:24 p.m. a fire was reported at 989 E. US 56 Highway in Ellinwood.
Non Injury Accident
At 8:17 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 10 Avenue & NE 100 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (2/15)
Falls
At 3:24 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5849 Aspen Dr.
Traumatic Injuries
At 3:52 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1206 Patton Road.
Non Injury Accident
At 7:52 a.m. an accident was reported at 18th Street & Kansas Avenue.
Theft
At 5:12 p.m. theft by shoplifting was reported at 4107 10th Street.
Burglary / In Progress
At 11:26 p.m. a report of lights on in his house at 5501 9th Street 11 was made.
