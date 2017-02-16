Cop Shop (2/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/15)

Warrant Arrest

At 12:43 a.m. Cole Henley was arrested at W. US 56 Highway & SW 120 Avenue on a BTDC warrant for FTA.

Theft

At 9:48 a.m. a windmill head was taken at 861 NW 40 Avenue in Hoisington.

Fire

At 1:24 p.m. a fire was reported at 989 E. US 56 Highway in Ellinwood.

Non Injury Accident

At 8:17 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 10 Avenue & NE 100 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (2/15)

Falls

At 3:24 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5849 Aspen Dr.

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:52 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1206 Patton Road.

Non Injury Accident

At 7:52 a.m. an accident was reported at 18th Street & Kansas Avenue.

Theft

At 5:12 p.m. theft by shoplifting was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 11:26 p.m. a report of lights on in his house at 5501 9th Street 11 was made.