Big third innings power Barton Softball to sweep at Bethany

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College softball team racked up a pair of five inning victories Wednesday in Lindsborg sweeping the junior varsity squad from Bethany College.

The Cougars scored in four of the five innings including an eight run third in capturing the opener 15-0 before a ten run third inning highlighted the nightcap’s 17-1 win.

The victories improved the Cougars to 10-3 on the season headed into a week away from competition before hosting the Sterling College junior varsity squad in a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader Thursday, February 23, at Cougar Field.