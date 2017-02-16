Barton’s Roenfeldt adds national honor to historic week

Two days after being named the conference player of the week, Katrina Roenfeldt of the Barton Community College women’s basketball team can add a national honor to top off her historical week. Earning her second Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week award, the Dodge City sophomore was also named Wednesday as the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) selection for the player of the week.

Averaging a double-double in her school record breaking week, Roenfeldt helped lead Barton to a pair of wins. Knocking down seven from beyond the arc on Wednesday at Independence, Roenfeldt also grabbed eight defensive rebounds while dishing out a game high four assists and seven steals. In Saturday’s win over Dodge City, the 5’6″ Roenfeldt hauled down ten defensive rebounds in the first half before grabbing another eight in second half play to break the program’s 1984 single game record with eighteen defensive rebounds while placing fourth on the chart with twenty total. Roenfeldt also buried five more treys in her trek of eclipsing the program’s three-point mark knocking down 12-of-25 from beyond the arc. Leading the conference in defensive rebounds, the Dodge City native also increased her conference leading steal average to 3.7 per game after recording eleven in the two victories.

Coming off a medical redshirt season, Roenfeldt earned the conference week one award with a debut of twenty-four points and knocking down six treys while also tying for the team lead in rebounds with seven leading the Lady Cougars to their season opening victory over Brown Mackie College. Knocking down 5-of-11 from beyond the arc two days later on opening night of Best Western/Cougar Booster Club Classic, Roenfeldt helped lead Barton to the upset victory over No. 25 Iowa Western scoring twenty-one points with five steals while just missing a double-double hauling down nine rebounds. Roenfeldt completed her opening week with twelve points finishing the season’s first three games averaging nineteen points and 7.3 rebounds, shooting over 46% including nearly 44% from behind the arc.

Roenfeldt and the Lady Cougars’ next action comes Saturday as Barton hosts Cloud County Community College in a 5:30 p.m. tip-off on Hall of Fame and Black Out Night at the Barton Gym. 14-12 on the season while sitting in firm position of seventh place in the Jayhawk at 11-11, Barton has an outside chance of catching the sixth place T-Birds. Cloud County leads Barton by three games at 14-8 and 17-8 on the year with four games remaining in the regular season.