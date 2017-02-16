Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/15)

BOOKED: Lizeth Aguirre of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Cole Henley of Kansas City on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Johnnie Powell of Great Bend on KDOC case for parole violation, no bond. Barton County case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, bond is set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Taliesa Humphrey on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Tyler J. Bowers of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Michael Mickle of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for non-residential burglary and theft, bond set at $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: April Ward of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $597.00 cash.

BOOKED: Alberto Montelongo of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear x2.

RELEASED: Cole Henley of Kansas City on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Daniel Lyne of Stafford on a Stafford County District Court case for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, bond paid in cash of $500.00.

RELEASED: Johnathan Powell of Great Bend on two Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, possession of methamphetamine after serve sentence.

RELEASED: Christopher Lamaster of Pawnee Rock on Barton County District Court case for battery domestic violence after receiving an OR bond. Lamaster was released to Pawnee County.