Tuesday High School Basketball Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 48, Hays 44
Andale 54, Clearwater 44
Argonia 58, South Haven 54
Arkansas City 56, Valley Center 49
Buhler 57, Augusta 32
Circle 57, El Dorado 29
Derby 64, Salina South 50
Garden City 43, Dodge City 36
Garden Plain 57, Douglass 56
Goddard-Eisenhower 53, Maize South 51
Great Bend 47, Hays-TMP-Marian 40
Haven 54, Kingman 37
Hesston 49, Hoisington 44
Hillsboro 55, Halstead 40
Humboldt 65, Bluestem 42
Inman 52, Marion 29
Lakin 43 Larned 42
Lawrence Free State 66, SM South 57
Liberal 69, Cimarron 37
Lincoln 38, Thunder Ridge 31
Logan 34, Hill City 33
Macksville 59 Otis-Bison 49
McPherson 84, Winfield 50
Moundridge 53, Remington 30
Newton 56, Hutchinson 47
Norton 79, Hoxie 52
Phillipsburg 65, Concordia 42
Plainville 78 Ellinwood 39
Pratt 56, Nickerson 32
Salina Central 66, Wichita Campus 27
SM North 59, Lawrence 55
Smoky Valley 50, Lyons 43
South Barber 52, Fairfield 39
St. John 59, South Central 23
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 66, Pike Valley 38
Stockton 53, LaCrosse 49
Tescott 62, Natoma 33
Victoria 61, Kinsley 47
Wichita Collegiate 79, Mulvane 53
Wichita South 67, Wichita East 52
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 56, Hays 54
Andale 48, Clearwater 21
Andover Central 49, Andover 43
Argonia 47, South Haven 24
Augusta 46, Buhler 35
Axtell 47, Doniphan West 46
Baldwin 55, Louisburg 52
Baxter Springs 41, Riverton 31
Beloit 51, Salina Sacred Heart 24
Berean Academy 49, Bennington 18
Bishop Miege 51, Blue Valley 28
Burlington 41, Santa Fe Trail 12
Caldwell 44, Udall 35
Central Plains 81, Ness City 32
Chanute 44, Coffeyville 20
Circle 64, El Dorado 29
Clay Center 52, Wamego 30
Concordia 48, Phillipsburg 20
Conway Springs 57, Cheney 45
Council Grove 58, Riley County 31
Cunningham 56, Stafford 23
Derby 59, Salina South 27
Dighton 62, Greeley County 17
Dodge City 49, Garden City 29
Ell-Saline 45, Hutchinson Trinity 44
Ellinwood 53, Plainville 46
Ellis 62, Trego 51
Ellsworth 50, Southeast Saline 39
Flinthills 49, Oxford 21
Fowler 70, Satanta 50
Frankfort 51, BV Randolph 34
Fredonia 56, Cherryvale 43
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 46, Rock Hills 11
Goessel 38, Little River 30
Golden Plains 46, Rawlins County 30
Halstead 56, Hillsboro 29
Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Great Bend 36
Hesston 47, Hoisington 36
Hiawatha 40, Nemaha Central 36
Holton 59, Atchison County 29
Horton 50, Oskaloosa 35
Hoxie 60, Norton 42
Hugoton 69, Ulysses 32
Humboldt 47, Bluestem 26
Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Burrton 35
Jefferson North 62, Pleasant Ridge 45
Jefferson West 42, Sabetha 24
Kapaun Mount Carmel 51, Wichita Northwest 40
Kingman 52, Haven 32
Labette County 64, Girard 52
Lakeside 42, Wilson 38
Larned 55, Lakin 53
Lawrence 51, SM North 39
Lawrence Free State 69, SM South 45
Leavenworth 55, Olathe North 38
Lebo 57, Crest 50
Liberal 60, Cimarron 40
Macksville 49, Otis-Bison 33
Maize South 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 31
Manhattan 77, Topeka 49
Marion 34, Inman 31
McPherson 65, Winfield 26
Natoma 43, Tescott 27
Newton 41, Hutchinson 30
Nickerson 38, Pratt 27
Northeast-Arma 67, Yates Center 30
Norwich 51, Pratt Skyline 33
Olathe East 43, SM Northwest 28
Osborne 41, Sylvan-Lucas 33
Paola 59, Ottawa 33
Pittsburg Colgan 35, Southeast 24
Pretty Prairie 35, Attica 21
Remington 50, Moundridge 37
Republic County 50, Minneapolis 37
Rock Creek 52, Chapman 44
Rose Hill 49, Wellington 33
Rossville 45, Wabaunsee 42
Royal Valley 68, Riverside 35
Salina Central 60, Wichita Campus 35
Scott City 47, Holcomb 45
Sedgwick 55, Sterling 43
SM West 48, Olathe South 46, OT
Smoky Valley 41, Lyons 40
South Barber 68, Fairfield 37
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Pike Valley 30
St. Thomas Aquinas 54, Gardner-Edgerton 29
Stockton 74, LaCrosse 40
Sublette 36, South Gray 35
Thomas More Prep 65, Great Bend 36
Topeka Hayden 71, Shawnee Heights 70
Topeka Seaman 49, Highland Park 43
Topeka West 51, Junction City 35
Troy 40, Onaga 2
Valley Center 45, Arkansas City 28
Valley Falls 47, Jackson Heights 33
Valley Heights 59, Wetmore 26
Wallace County 54, Syracuse 41
Washburn Rural 59, Emporia 54
Washington County 62, Linn 50
Waverly 57, Lyndon 18
Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Oberlin-Decatur 33
Wichita Collegiate 48, Mulvane 45
Wichita South 50, Wichita East 29
Wichita Trinity 53, Belle Plaine 35
Wichita West 69, Wichita North 37
