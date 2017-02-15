Sheriff investigates burglary at Kansas parts store

HODGEMAN COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Hodgeman County are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help.
Sometime after the recent ice storm, suspects took a trailer from the lot at Ruff Stuff Parts and Supply in the 100 Block of Main Street in Hanston, according to a social media report.
The trailer was taken south of Hanston by the creek and stripped it of items including a Hobart welder, 50 feet of ground cable, 100 feet of lead cable, 24-volt 1/2 inch drive impact wrench, Victor torch with acetylene and oxygen bottles, and a darkening welding helmet.
If you know any details or had seen this trailer leaving town, please contact the Sheriff’s Office with your information.
Comments
robert says
How does this involve Great Bend??
