Sheriff investigates burglary at Kansas parts store

HODGEMAN COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Hodgeman County are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help.

Sometime after the recent ice storm, suspects took a trailer from the lot at Ruff Stuff Parts and Supply in the 100 Block of Main Street in Hanston, according to a social media report.

The trailer was taken south of Hanston by the creek and stripped it of items including a Hobart welder, 50 feet of ground cable, 100 feet of lead cable, 24-volt 1/2 inch drive impact wrench, Victor torch with acetylene and oxygen bottles, and a darkening welding helmet.

If you know any details or had seen this trailer leaving town, please contact the Sheriff’s Office with your information.