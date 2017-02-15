K-State president calls on students, fans to clean up their act

MANHATTAN – New Kansas State University President Richard Myers wants students and fans at school athletic events to clean up their act.

On the school’s web site Wednesday, president Myers expressed how impressed he is by the university’s students, faculty and staff but, “One surprise that has not been pleasant is hearing a vulgar chant at sporting events targeted at our in-state rival.

It’s easy to see how one can get caught up in the moment. However, many of my friends across the nation reached out to me following last week’s men’s basketball game and expressed their dismay. The chant was clearly heard from coast to coast on national television. It was personally embarrassing and not what one expects from a world-class university.”

See Myers full statement here.

Kansas State students chanted an expletive followed by “KU” in a variety of songs when the Jayhawks visited Manhattan on Feb. 6. Kansas pulled away late in the game, winning 74-71.

“The strength of the Wildcat family lies in passing our legacy from one generation to the next. K-Staters are known for doing the right thing. Whether our fans are 8, 18 or 80, they deserve the best fan experience in the Big 12. I think about those younger fans sitting in the stands or watching on television and know they represent our next generation. As we continue the spring competition season, let’s show them the Wildcat Way,” Myers wrote.