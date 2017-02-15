Great Bend teacher makes a push to receive standing desks

Whether it is to remove fidgeting, keep children focused, or to accommodate students’ different learning requirements, more schools are starting to implement standing desks in the classroom. With standing desks in school, students have the choice to stand while they work and improve mentally and physically.

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says Park Elementary School sixth grade teacher, Eric Dowson, wants to apply for a grant to receive 10 stand-up work stations for students.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/thexton-desks.mp3

Dowson received approval to apply for a Stand2Learn grant for $2,670.50. Funds, if granted, will be used in the classroom for the 10 desks.

Stand2Learn states that standing desks can increase classroom attention, improve behavior, and promotes a healthier approach because standing burns more calories than sitting.