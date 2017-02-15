Cop Shop (2/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/14)

Non Injury Accident

At 6:54 a.m. an accident was reported at 601 N. US 281 Highway.

At 3:32 p.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NE 30 Road.

Shots Fired

At 6:16 p.m. a report of shots fired was made at 194 S. Washington.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (2/14)

Falls

At 10:09 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3509 Forest Avenue.

Non Injury Accident

At 11:13 a.m. an accident was reported at 1418 Hubbard Street.

Criminal Damage

At 12:28 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 3515 Broadway Avenue.

Theft

At 12:57 p.m. a theft was reported at 2715 18th Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 5:13 p.m. an accident on private property was reported at 3908 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 7:25 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1560 K-96 Highway.

At 9:40 p.m. a report of someone damaging the window on her Ford SUV at 2419 Coronado Avenue was made.

2/15

Falls

At 3:24 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5849 Aspen Dr.

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:52 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1206 Patton Road.