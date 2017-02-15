Battle of the Bulge Weight Loss Competition returns to Club 1 Fitness Feb. 20

Back by popular demand, the Club 1 Fitness Battle of the Bulge weight loss competition is returning February 20 through March 31, 2017. This is your chance to get fit, stay accountable, and a shot at winning cash and prizes.

“We are introducing a new, 6-week format this year, which will hopefully make it long enough to see some real results but short enough that participants can stay committed,” says General Manager Chris Berger. “Also new this year will be a special Kick-Off event featuring a group workout to get everyone motivated for success.”

The special Kick-Off and Weigh-In event will take place Monday, February 20 with registration and weigh-in from 6-7 p.m. followed by a group workout from 7-8 p.m.

“This workout will be unique because you’ll get four 15-minute samples of different group fitness offerings at Club 1,” Berger says. “Competitors can see what they like, and then keep coming each week to reach their weight loss goals.”

Battle of the Bulge is open to everyone, regardless of membership status at Club 1 Fitness. Entree fee is $49 per person for gym members and $99 per person for non-members. You can assemble a team of four, or just sign up as an individual to be grouped with other competitors.

Prizes are awarded in four categories based on percent weight loss and total inches lost, giving participants several ways to win.

In addition to the group workouts and prize incentives, registration fees also include nutrition tips, a group shopping trip to learn healthy grocery shopping habits, accountability in a private Facebook group, and admission to the Gala awards presentation at the end of the competition.

To learn more about the competition or to get registered, visit www.club1fitness.net or stop by Club 1 Fitness at 3806 Broadway in Great Bend, Kansas. For more details, call 620-792-1366.