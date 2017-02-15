2 hospitalized after Kansas high speed police chase, crash

RILEY COUNTY –Two people were injured in accident during a pursuit by law enforcement just before 3p.m. on Tuesday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Lexus driven by Robert N. McGinley, 26, Lee’s Summit, MO., was westbound on Kansas 18 near south 6th and Fort Riley Boulevard fleeing from Rossville Police.

The vehicle went left of center and collided with a 2002 Chevy passenger vehicle drive by Hober, David F. Hober, 35, Manhattan.

McGinley and Hober were transported to Via Christi in Manhattan. Hober was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.