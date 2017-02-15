1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash involving Kan. school bus

FORD COUNTY – One person was injured in a 3-vehicle accident just after 4p.m. on Tuesday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Jessee Stickell, 51, Pottsville, PA., was northbound on U.S. 56 just south of U.S. 400.

As the pickup approached the intersection at Lariat Way, a 2001 Cadillac DeVille driven by Jose G. Soto-Gonzalez, 30, Dodge City, attempted to cross U.S. 56 from Lariat Way.

The Dodge collided with the Cadillac and rolled into the northeast ditch. The Cadillac spun around and hit a USD 443 school bus driven by Wade S. Hampton, 64, Dodge City, that was stopped on Lariat Way headed west bound on U.S. 56.

Stickel was transported to Western Plains Medical Center.

Soto-Gonzalez, Hampton and 9 children on the school bus were not injured.

The drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.