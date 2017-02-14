Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Washington’s Birthday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 62.