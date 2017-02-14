Great Bend Post

Wednesday Weather

Dry weather is expected with temperatures climbing much above seasonal averages for late this week.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Washington’s Birthday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 62.

