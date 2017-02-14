USD 428’s audit shows the district will be debt free soon

Vickie Dreiling, with Adams, Brown, Beran, and Ball accounting firm, presented the Great Bend school district their 2015-2016 business audit Monday night at the USD 428 Board of Education meeting.

Dreiling told board members the district’s ending cash balance was up about $1,650,000 from last year.

Outside of few minor deficiencies that were fixed or are being worked on, Dreiling says USD 428’s audit came out clean.

Through June 30, 2016, the school had an ending cash balance of $19,441,000.

Dreiling also noted the school’s two bonds are on course to be paid off by 2018, leaving the Great Bend district debt free.

The debt USD 428 had at the end of the audit was $4,442,380. The total expenditures for the audit year was $3,914,078.

The school approved the 2015-2016 business audit report with a 4-0 vote.