USD 428 adopts new typing standards for grade schools

The K-12 Technology Coaches at USD 428 have designed and implemented K-6 typing standards. The goal is that by the end of grade six, Great Bend students will be proficient in typing with an emphasis in accuracy, efficiency, and overall competence.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says students will spend roughly 30 minutes per week on keyboarding in the early grades and up to 70 minutes a week for fifth and sixth grades.

John Popp Audio

Teachers continually observe their students and remind them to stay on home row, keep their eyes on the screen, and work on accuracy before speed.

Grades 3-6 are expected to reach a typing words per minute standard five times their grade level. For example, sixth graders are expected to type 30 words per minute with 90 percent accuracy.