Several animals at Kansas hunting preserve slaughtered

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — The owner of a Dodge City hunting preserve is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of people who slipped onto the preserve and killed several animals.

Ryan Engelking, owner of Dodge City Exotic Hunt and Safari near Dodge City, says some of the animals killed recently were pets and not on the reserve for hunting.

The Dodge City Daily Globe reports Engelking estimates the killings will cost him about $25,000. He says many of the animals killed were rams.

The owner believes at least two people committed the crime and hunted using bows and arrows.