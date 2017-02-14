KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

Boys Rankings
6A Boys
1 Blue Valley Northwest
2 Blue Valley
3 Olathe Northwest
4 Derby
5 Blue Valley North
6 Manhattan
7 Lawrence Free State
8 Wichita Southeast
9 Lawrence
5A Boys
1. Goddard-Eisenhower
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Shawnee Heights
4. Liberal
5. Salina Central
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7. Pittsburg
8. Wichita Heights
9. Topeka Seaman
10. St. James Academy
4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Eudora
3. KC Piper
4. Ottawa
5. Basehor-Linwood
6. McPherson
7. Abilene
8. Wamego
9. Hays
10. Buhler
4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Holcomb
3. Andale
4. Wichita Trinity
5. Rock Creek
6. Topeka Hayden
7. Burlington
8. Pratt
9. Baxter Springs
10. Girard
3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Humboldt
3. Hugoton
4. Norton
5. Galena
6. Marysville
7. Nemaha Central
8. Phillipsburg
9. Maur Hill
10. Wellsville
2A Boys
1. St. John-Hudson
2. Ness City
3. Salina-Sacred Heart
4. Seabury Academy
5. Spearville
6. Troy
7. Wabaunsee
8. Jefferson County North
9. Sedan
10. Hoxie
1A-Div 1Boys
1. St. John’s/Tipton
2. South Gray
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. Olpe
6. Doniphan West
7. Dighton
8. Osborne
9. Burlingame
10. Lebo
1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Caldwell
2. Hartford
3. Wallace County
4. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
5. Northern Valley
6. Hutch-Central Christian
7. Otis-Bison
8. Junction City-St. Xavier
9. Logan
10. Wilson
Girls Rankings
6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Olathe South
3. Manhattan
4. Blue Valley North
5. Washburn Rural
6. Derby
7. Gardner-Edgerton
8.Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Lawrence
10. Olathe East
5A Girls
1. Leavenworth
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Salina Central
5. Newton
6. Goddard
7. Bishop Carroll
8. KC Schlagle
9. DeSoto
10. Pittsburg
4A D1-Girls
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. McPherson
4. Towanda-Circle
5. Rose Hill
6. Paola
7. Baldwin
8. Wellington
9. Labette County
10. Maize South
4A D2-Girls
1. Clay Center
2. Girard
3. Holton
4. Jefferson West
5. Baxter Springs
6. Columbus
7. Burlington
8. Concordia
9. Haven
10. Wichita Trinity
3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Thomas More Prep
3. Kingman
4. Council Grove
5. Nemaha Central
6. Cheney
7. Caney Valley
8. Hesston
9. Cimarron
10. Rossville
2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Wabaunsee
3. Meade
4. Hoxie
5. Kiowa County
6. Valley Falls
7. Moundridge
8. Washington County
9. Rosalia-Flint Hills
10. Jefferson County North
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Centralia
2. Olpe
3. Hanover
4. South Central
5. Goessel
6. Beloit/St. John/Tipton
7. Dighton
8. Stockton
9. South Gray
10. South Barber
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Waverly
2. Otis-Bison
3. Cunningham
4. GrainfieldWheatland/Grinnell
5. Rexford-Golden Plains
6. Southern Cloud
7. Wilson
8. Ingalls
9. Attica
10. Sharon Spring
