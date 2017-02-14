KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

Great Bend Post

kbcaBoys Rankings
6A Boys
1 Blue Valley Northwest
2 Blue Valley
3 Olathe Northwest
4 Derby
5 Blue Valley North
6 Manhattan
7 Lawrence Free State
8 Wichita Southeast
9 Lawrence
10 Wichita Southeast

5A Boys
1. Goddard-Eisenhower
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Shawnee Heights
4. Liberal
5. Salina Central
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7. Pittsburg
8. Wichita Heights
9. Topeka Seaman
10. St. James Academy

4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Eudora
3. KC Piper
4. Ottawa
5. Basehor-Linwood
6. McPherson
7. Abilene
8. Wamego
9. Hays
10. Buhler

4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Holcomb
3. Andale
4. Wichita Trinity
5. Rock Creek
6. Topeka Hayden
7. Burlington
8. Pratt
9. Baxter Springs
10. Girard

3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Humboldt
3. Hugoton
4. Norton
5. Galena
6. Marysville
7. Nemaha Central
8. Phillipsburg
9. Maur Hill
10. Wellsville

2A Boys
1. St. John-Hudson
2. Ness City
3. Salina-Sacred Heart
4. Seabury Academy
5. Spearville
6. Troy
7. Wabaunsee
8. Jefferson County North
9. Sedan
10. Hoxie

1A-Div 1Boys
1. St. John’s/Tipton
2. South Gray
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. Olpe
6. Doniphan West
7. Dighton
8. Osborne
9. Burlingame
10. Lebo

1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Caldwell
2. Hartford
3. Wallace County
4. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
5. Northern Valley
6. Hutch-Central Christian
7. Otis-Bison
8. Junction City-St. Xavier
9. Logan
10. Wilson

Girls Rankings
6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Olathe South
3. Manhattan
4. Blue Valley North
5. Washburn Rural
6. Derby
7. Gardner-Edgerton
8.Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Lawrence
10. Olathe East

5A Girls
1. Leavenworth
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Salina Central
5. Newton
6. Goddard
7. Bishop Carroll
8. KC Schlagle
9. DeSoto
10. Pittsburg

4A D1-Girls
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. McPherson
4. Towanda-Circle
5. Rose Hill
6. Paola
7. Baldwin
8. Wellington
9. Labette County
10. Maize South

4A D2-Girls
1. Clay Center
2. Girard
3. Holton
4. Jefferson West
5. Baxter Springs
6. Columbus
7. Burlington
8. Concordia
9. Haven
10. Wichita Trinity

3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Thomas More Prep
3. Kingman
4. Council Grove
5. Nemaha Central
6. Cheney
7. Caney Valley
8. Hesston
9. Cimarron
10. Rossville

2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Wabaunsee
3. Meade
4. Hoxie
5. Kiowa County
6. Valley Falls
7. Moundridge
8. Washington County
9. Rosalia-Flint Hills
10. Jefferson County North

1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Centralia
2. Olpe
3. Hanover
4. South Central
5. Goessel
6. Beloit/St. John/Tipton
7. Dighton
8. Stockton
9. South Gray
10. South Barber

1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Waverly
2. Otis-Bison
3. Cunningham
4. GrainfieldWheatland/Grinnell
5. Rexford-Golden Plains
6. Southern Cloud
7. Wilson
8. Ingalls
9. Attica
10. Sharon Spring

