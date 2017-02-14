Hoisington teenager injured in car accident

On Monday, February 13 at approximately 4:10 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-vehicle injury accident in the 1000 block of NW 10 Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a gold 1996 Pontiac Grand AM off the east side of the roadway facing south. It was determined the driver was traveling south in the 1000 block of NW 10 Avenue. The driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeds and washboard roadway. The vehicle exited the roadway on the east side striking a culvert.

The driver, Benjamin Ball, age 17 from Hoisington, was transported by Hoisington EMS to Clara Barton Hospital for his injuries.