Great Bend schools to begin a week later next fall

The USD 428 Board of Education had their first reading of the 2017-2018 school calendar at the January 9 meeting. The board wanted to see the starting date of school get pushed back so the calendar went back to the committee to be altered.

At Monday’s meeting, USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton said the start dates are fairly trivial but allowing more time in August before school begins could be beneficial.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/thexton-start.mp3

A school calendar was adopted at the meeting, with Great Bend schools beginning classes on August 23, 2017 and ending May 24, 2018. Graduation will be May 20, 2018 and Christmas break will span from December 22, 2017 through January 2, 2018.