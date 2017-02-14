GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Does your money have wings?

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Does Your Money Have Wings” on Wednesday, February 15, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

Does it seem like you run out of money before the next paycheck arrives? Join us and learn some money saving tips that could help your year go better. February is noted as Kansas and America Saves month so it is the perfect time to share this information. Donna Krug, Barton County FCS Agent, will be the presenter for this program.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrc.kscoxmail.com.