Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: HONDA INTERSTATE MOTORCYCLE, GALAXY BOAT, WEED EATERS 620-672-5662

FOR SALE: 22 PISTOL 282-0027

LOOKING FOR: EGG INCUBATOR 617-6858

FOR SALE: GAS POST HOLE DIGGER, 6 JOHN DEERE PUSH MOWERS 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: 9D WESTERN BOOTS, DR SCHOLLS SHOES SIZE 9, 5 CRESCENT WRENCHES, 14IN PIPE WRENCH 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2005 CHEVY PICKUP 785-218-8657

FOR SALE: 24IN CABINET TOP, 34FT SICKLE, AFTER MARKET KITS 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: CAMPER 282-8124

FOR SALE: TIRES, ASSORTED STOCK TANKS, HAMMER MILL 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 2003 BUICK SENTRY, 2000 CHEVY REGULAR CAB PICKUP W/TOPPER 786-6965

FOR SALE: 5 HORSE ELECTRIC MOTOR, UTILITY CART 264-0038

FOR SALE: CAMPER 620-639-1770 OR 211 5TH ST

FOR SALE: CHEVY, PIGLETS 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: CARGO RACK 620-785-5437

FOR SALE: SWR METER, STARTER MOTOR 786-0701

FREE: RECLINER 639-2038

FOR SALE: BATTERY CHARGER, EDGER 252-8471

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED

FEBRUARY 14, 2017

TODAY’S TRADING POST LISTING IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY BECKER TIRE. TIRES & GREAT SERVICE THAT’S BECKER TIRE. LOCATED AT 904 S. WASHINGTON IN GREAT BEND.

BUYING, SELLING OR TRADING USE THE CLASSIFIED’S WHEN YOU CAN’T CALL IN TO THE TRADING POST.

THE CLASSIFIED’S ARE ONLY $5.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR INDIVIDUALS AND $10.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR A RETAIL BUSINESS. DROP BY EAGLE BROADCAST CENTER LOCATED AT 12TH & BAKER IN GREAT BEND OR GO ON LINE TO GREAT BEND POST.COM PRINT OUT A TRADING POST CLASSIFIED FORM, DROP IT IN THE MAIL WITH PAYMENT OR BRING IT BY THE BROADCAST CENTER AND WE’LL GUARANTEE YOUR ITEMS WILL BE HEARD RIGHT HERE ON THE RADIO AND AFTER 10:00 KARINA WILL HAVE THE ITEMS THAT YOU HEARD THIS MORNING ON THE WEBSITE AT GREAT BENDPOST.COM