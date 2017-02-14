Cop Shop (2/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/13)

Non Injury Accident

At 6:42 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 120 Avenue & NW 180 Road.

Criminal Damage

At 7:25 a.m. a suspect shot the Coop building at 806 Main Street in Albert.

Injury Accident

At 4:16 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1000 block of NW 10 Avenue in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (2/13)

Abdominal Pain/Problems

At 12:01 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2308 8th Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 10:39 a.m. an accident was reported on private property at 3503 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 1:57 p.m. unlawful use of a credit card was reported at 1412 Truman Street.

At 2:21 p.m. a burglary from a vehicle of a 9mm Beretta handgun was reported at 1412 Truman Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 4:28 p.m. a driver was backing and struck a parked vehicle owned by Luis Espino-Gomez at 2715 18th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 4:52 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue 102.

Non Injury Accident

At 5:09 p.m. an accident on private property was reported at 4107 10th Street.