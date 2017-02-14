Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/13)

BOOKED: Murdock Dechant of Dodge City on BTDC warrant for forgery and theft, bond is set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Ashley Feil of Great Bend for BTDC case for serve sentence of 90 days.

BOOKED: Audrey Trimmer of Colby on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $1,000.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Jose Villegas of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Christian Bulcao of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for unlawful possession of paraphernalia, bond is $2,500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Matthew Walton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court for partial serve sentence.

RELEASED: Herman Pitts Jr. on GBPD Municipal case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Susan Zuniga of Great Bend received an order of release on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Monica Murray of Stafford County on Stafford case on an OR bond.

RELEASED: Audrey Trimmer of Colby on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jared Cregger on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery after receiving a 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Christina Bulcao of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through A-1 Bonding.