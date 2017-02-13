Great Bend—Thomas L. “Tom” Brack, 71, died February 10, 2017 at Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center in Great Bend. He was born February 15, 1945 at Great Bend, the son of Dan and Lydia (Muth) Brack. He married Sharon Prosser April 15, 1971 at Great Bend, she passed away January 7, 2012. Tom was a lifelong Great Bend resident. He worked for Becker Tire as a mechanic.

Tom’s greatest pleasure in life were the many times he and his wife spent at Lake Wilson, camping and fishing with friends. Also their many gambling trips.

Survivors include his sisters, Wilma Cody and husband Bill of Welaka, FL, DeAnna Robinson and husband Tom of Broken Arrow, OK; brother Wilbur Brack and wife Diane of Farmington, NM; special niece Faye Schartz of Sebastian, FL and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Dan and Orville, sisters Evelyn Deines, Marlyn White, Dolores Fricks and Bonnie Flowers.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 13, 2017 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Great Bend with the Rev. Adam D. Wutka. Friends may sign the register book Monday February 13, 2017, from 9 to noon at Bryant Funeral Home, there will be no viewing. Memorials have been established with Golden Belt Humane Society or the Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

