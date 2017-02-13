Shots fired at 10th Street business in Great Bend

On Friday, February 10, officers from the Great Bend Police Department were summoned to the Yoga Central studio at 6003 10th Street in reference to damage to the business.

It appeared that someone had fired several shots from a handgun through the front door, into the facility. Officers were able to recover several bullets from inside the business.

The photos show a vehicle of interest captured on the business’s security system.

Anyone who recognized the vehicle or the person in the photo is asked to contact Detective Heather McLemore at 620-793-4120 or Crimestoppers Hotline at 620-792-1300.