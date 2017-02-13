Panther Bowlers dominate Andover Invitational

The Great Bend Panther Bowling teams continued their impressive season by taking first Saturday at the Andover Invitational Bowling Tournament.

The Panther boys cruised to head to head victories over Andover, Andover Central and Mulvane and also took first in overall pins with 2,650.

The Lady Panthers beat Maize South, Andover Central and Augusta head to head and also took the the pin count with 2,186.

The Panthers next action will take place at the WAC meet Thursday in Dodge City.

Boys Team Results

1 Great Bend 2650

2 Buhler 2539

3 Maize South 2481

4 Salina South 2458

5 Andover Central 2320

6 Mulvane 2312

7 Augusta 2148

8 Andover 1979

Panther medalist

1st Kameron Keener 737

6th place AJ Roberts 633

Girls Team Results

Great Bend 2186

Salina South 2174

Augusta 2052

Andover Central 1906

Mulvane 1853

Buhler 1761

Andover 1723

Maize South 1618

Lady Panther Medalist

2nd place Jordan Vsetecka 597

4th place Lexy Fox 554

7th place Allie Brodrick 537