Panther Bowlers dominate Andover Invitational

The Great Bend Panther Bowling teams continued their impressive season by taking first Saturday at the Andover Invitational Bowling Tournament.
The Panther boys cruised to head to head victories over Andover, Andover Central and Mulvane and also took first in overall pins with 2,650.
The Lady Panthers beat Maize South, Andover Central and Augusta head to head and also took the the pin count with 2,186.
The Panthers next action will take place at the WAC meet Thursday in Dodge City.
Boys Team Results
1 Great Bend 2650
2 Buhler 2539
3 Maize South 2481
4 Salina South 2458
5 Andover Central 2320
6 Mulvane 2312
7 Augusta 2148
8 Andover 1979
Panther medalist
1st Kameron Keener 737
6th place AJ Roberts 633
Girls Team Results
Great Bend 2186
Salina South 2174
Augusta 2052
Andover Central 1906
Mulvane 1853
Buhler 1761
Andover 1723
Maize South 1618
Lady Panther Medalist
2nd place Jordan Vsetecka 597
4th place Lexy Fox 554
7th place Allie Brodrick 537
