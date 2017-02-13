Dateline: Hays, Kansas

Larry Michael Nicholson, 75, of Hays, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at home.

He was born Nov. 22, 1941 in Nevada, Missouri, to Nina Potter Nicholson and Lee Nicholson. He married Celia Eveleigh July 26, 1964 in Hoisington, Kansas.

After graduating high school in Hoisington, KS he earned a Bachelor’s degree and a Ph.D. from Kansas State University. He took his first job as a biochemistry professor at University of Missouri-Rolla before coming to Fort Hays State University, where he served on the faculty from 1976 until his retirement in 2008. He served as the Chair of the Chemistry Department from 1988 to 2001.

Larry was a member of the Kansas State Alumni Association, Lions Club of Hays, Kansas, Hoisington Masonic Lodge #331, Hoisington, Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, and the American Chemical Society.

He loved to travel, read, and spend time with family. He is survived by his wife Celia of Hays, Kansas; son, Eric Nicholson and wife Tracy of Ames, Iowa; daughter, Jill Nicholson-Crotty and husband Sean of Bloomington, Indiana; brother, Bill and wife Pattie of Hoisington, Kansas; and four grandchildren, Jordan, Noah, Finn, and Iris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Nina Nicholson, and an infant sister, Kay Nicholson.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at Brock’s North Hill Chapel, 2509 Vine Street in Hays, Kansas. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February. 16, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, 415 N Main, Hoisington, with Reverend Dr. Reuben Lang’at presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Dr. Larry and Celia Nicholson Undergraduate Research Opportunity Award, care of the Fort Hays State University Foundation or Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, Kansas.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net



