Judge tosses part of ex-KU rower’s lawsuit

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by a former University of Kansas rower who alleged she was raped by a football player.

The ruling Friday means that Daisy Tackett will no longer be able to argue that the university should have known there was a heightened risk of sexual assault at apartments where football players live. But the Lawrence Journal-World reports that she can continue to pursue other claims, including that that the university was “deliberately indifferent” to her rape report and that her coach retaliated.

The university had requested that the whole case be thrown out. Tackett’s attorney says Tackett and her parents are ready to proceed.

The AP generally doesn’t identify alleged sexual assault victims, but Tackett said she wanted her name used.