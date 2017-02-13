John O’Connor

February 13, 2017

Happy almost Valentine’s Day to you, and welcome to Week 291 of this feature, brought to you by Russell Stover’s Absolutely Calorie-Free-But-Still-Rich-and Yummy Valentine Assorted Chocolates. That statement is not baloney; I’d like to think of it as an ‘alternative fact.’ That should make you feel better when you wolf down half the box your honey got you for V-Day. There are no calories because we SAID there are no calories. That should be good enough.

Speaking of words and phrases that have entered the lexicon over the last few years, few cause more confusion than ‘organic.’ At least count, according to an article I read somewhere, there are like six different definitions of organic, which is sometimes preceded by ‘certified’ or another fuzzy adjective.

Okay, that’s basically old news. But now, good grief, fuzzy nomenclature has gotten into seafood, too. We were talking about this the other day. Sally was examining the label on some salmon.

“Sustainably raised,” she muttered. “What’s that supposed to mean?”

“I think it’s the opposite of that ‘wild caught’ thing you see on a lotta seafood these days,” I replied.

“You mean they have fish farms where the happy little salmon leap and frolic about until they’re old enough to….” Her voice trailed off and she looked a little sad.

“Until they leap right into our arms at the supermarket, nice and domesticated and oh so delicious,” I enthused. “That’s right. Isn’t that a great system?”

She didn’t look convinced. “So what about the ‘wild caught’ thing?”

“That’s where they go out on a trawler or long-liner and catch ‘em by hand. I replied, trying to remember my Google search article. “But the fish are NOT happy with the situation. Personally, I think the farm-raised salmon tastes better. I guess maybe they’re happier to be on your plate. Plus, I hear the number of wild salmon is dropping like a rock.”

“Too much fishing?” she asked.

“I’m not sure. It’s either that or they’re all hiding out under the North Pole ice, waiting for people’s taste to turn to squid or octopus. Or mahi-mahi. Then they will come out again.”

“Mahi-mahi,” she repeated, frowning. “Isn’t that one of the Hawaiian Islands?”

“I’m pretty sure it’s a fish. One of the lesser known ones, like that escolar we had in Wichita. Remember? The one with the ‘side effects’.”

( The escolar thing is true. A waiter in Wichita convinced us to try it, raving about how delicious it was. So while we were waiting for our order we Googled it and found all sorts of warnings about “ vomiting’ and ‘diarrhea’ after eating it. Whoa. Our waiter assured us that the warning was for escolar eaten raw. So we went ahead and had the cooked version, which was, like the waiter said, amazing.)

“Oh yeah, it all comes back now,” she said. “Still, I feel sort of sorry for salmon these days. Do you think people will ever get into octopus instead?”

“Naw, I doubt it,” I replied. “No one likes a fish with an attitude.”

Well, alright, let us move on to your comments…

Terry guessed ‘stuffed artichokes’ as Frank’s Sinatra’s favorite gourmet food. Hmmm, maybe I should have said ‘favorite food’ instead of ‘gourmet food.’ I’ll bet someone will get it by next week.

Julie knew all about the ‘Prudential Building,’ which is located on Forest just behind American State Bank. As she notes, the words proclaiming it are engraved across the top of the building.

John did some good research on the President Buchanan-being-single question. All I needed was the fact that the woman (Anne Coleman) to which Buchanan was engaged died (some say from a drug overdose) a month before the wedding. John came up with even more than that. Nice work.

Josie guessed that the old building across from Washington school in GB had been the Rolling Pin bakery. Hmmm, I remember a Rolling Pin bakery up in the 2200 block of Washington, but maybe the 1200 block was an earlier location for it.

Vince dropped in (good to hear from you) to say that the bakery building was owned by Jim Lloyd.

Vicky said that the building may have been the German-American State Bank. I think the G-A Bank was at Main and Forest, but I’d need to check with Karen Neuforth about that.

All this is interesting, but there’s one unique fact about the building that no one has mentioned yet, and that’s the one I’m asking about.

In other business, Terry mentioned a couple of his favorite ‘take a break from the studio’ songs he used during his radio career. I agree, ‘Hey Jude’ and ‘American Pie’ were broadcaster favorites when you needed to go to the bathroom or do something else that wouldn’t fit into the typical three minute song format of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Bob Dylan sort of pioneered the ‘long song’ with his ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ of 1965. Up until that time, ‘El Paso’ by Marty Robbins was one of the longest pop tunes.

Well, anyway, the bakery building across from Washington school question and the Frank Sinatra favorite food question are still up for grabs.

Let’s add two more:

The old Radio Shack building (now a brand new insurance office) at 12th and Kansas in GB also had a formal name, too. What was it?

A well-known maker of small engines is named after a famous native American who lived in the 19th century. Name the company and the person.

Okay, I’ve strained my brain enough for today. Have a good week and we’ll visit again in a week or seven days, whichever comes first.

John