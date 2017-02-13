GREAT BEND — John A. Wagner, 97, died Feb. 12, 2017, at Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Great Bend. He was born Jan. 20, 1920, at Wichita, the son of John B. and Carrie Ann (Huggins) Wagner. He married Margie Giltner Dec. 20, 1944, at Wichita. They later divorced. He then married Viola M. (Parker) Tobias April 17, 1970, at Great Bend. A Great Bend resident since 1945, coming from Wichita, Mr. Wagner was a mechanic for Pickerell Drilling. He was a United States Army veteran serving in the Aleutian Islands during World War II.

Mr. Wagner was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church and Great Blenders Chorus for 13 years. He also attended Central Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and loved to camp.

Survivors include his wife, Viola M. Wagner of the home; three sons, Matthew T. Wagner of Axtell, Mark H. Wagner and his wife Alma of Axtell, and Rick A. Branson and his wife Khrista of Ashland; three daughters, Patricia Stallbaumer and her husband Galen of Topeka, Mary E. Krouse and her husband Butch of Bonner Springs, and Vicki A. Ellis of Wichita; one step-son, Gary Tobias and his wife Sonnie of Lampasas, Texas; three step-daughters, Beverly Roberts and her husband Rob of Mesa, Ariz., Judy Burke of Grand Lake, Colo., and Debbie Potter and her husband Shane of Great Bend; 25 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; and 33 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, John M. Wagner; two daughters, Judith C. Thornton and Kathleen A. Smith, one step-daughter, Shirley Spitzmiller; three brothers, Joseph D. Wagner, William T. Wagner and Howard R. Wagner; and two sisters, Gladys L. Reddick and Vera M. Coats.

Vigil Service will be at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore celebrating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, with military rites by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Holy Family School Endowment, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

