Jerry L. Schrader, DVM, age 84 years, longtime Great Bend, Kansas Veterinarian, passed away on Saturday evening, February 11, 2017 at Wesley Woodlawn Hospital in Wichita, Kansas after a brief illness. Jerry was born on November 24, 1932 at Ellinwood, Kansas to Irvin and Louise (Kellam) Schrader. He attended school in Great Bend and graduated from Great Bend High School in 1950. Jerry then attended Kansas State University, where he graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree. He practiced for two years in Iowa and Arkansas before establishing Countryside Veterinary Associates in Great Bend in 1959, where he practiced until his death – a career that spanned 60 years. Jerry was a member of the Kansas Veterinary Medical Association, where he was selected as the 2013 Kansas Veterinarian of the Year. He also received the Central Kansas Greatest DVMs Award. His Professional Memberships included the KSVMA and the AVMA. He served on the Board of Trustees at Barton Community College in Great Bend in 1967, served on the Board of Directors at First National Bank in Great Bend, he was on the Governor’s Pet Advisory Board as Kansas Veterinary Medical Association Representative, was Past President and Board Member for many years of the Golden Belt Humane Society in Great Bend, a Member of the American Quarter Horse Association, and Past Exalted Ruler of B.P.O. Elks Lodge #1127 at Great Bend, Kansas. Jerry was united in marriage to the former Yvonne (Besperat) Nordman on August 24, 1998 at Gunnison, Colorado.

Survivors his wife, Yvonne Schrader of Great Bend, Kansas and one step-son, Dustin (and his wife, Amy) Nordman of Clovis, New Mexico. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday at the Great Bend City Cemetery in Great Bend, Kansas with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. Public visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend. The family has requested that memorials be designated to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left and a complete obituary notice may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php .

