Image received of ‘person of interest’ in Great Bend robbery

On Wednesday, February 8, 2017, officers from the Great Bend Police Department were summoned to the Walmart parking lot in reference to a woman who had reportedly been robbed of an item she was carrying in her hands. A press release was completed for this case on February 9, 2017.

As officers continue to investigate this case, the vehicle and person pictured have been identified as of interest to the investigation.

Anyone who knows who this person might be (or recognizes the vehicle) is asked to contact Detective Heather McLemore at (620) 793-4120. An anonymous tip can also be left on the Crimestoppers Hotline at (620) 792-1300.