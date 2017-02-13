Great Bend Police investigating a drive-by shooting

On Saturday, February 11 at about 11:15 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to 1809 Jackson Street, in reference to a “drive-by” shooting.

Upon interviewing witnesses, officers came to believe that a suspect in a maroon Dodge Durango drove by the residence and fired multiple times into the residence. The occupant of the house, Matthew Jones, age 51, was inside but was not harmed during the incident.

The Department is also working a separate incident, in which a yoga studio on 10th Street had rounds fired into the building. At this time, there is no information to indicate that the two incidents are related.

Officers were able to locate and recover several bullets from inside the house.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crimestoppers at 620-792-1300. Crimestoppers is a service that lets people give tips anonymously and provides cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest.