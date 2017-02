Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: CRIB BEDDING, KIDS TOYS, STROLLER 617-3505

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC STOVE, DISHWASHER, 5TH WHEEL HITCH 282-0767

LOOKING FOR: SMALL POP UP CAMPER 793-5645

FOR SALE: 9D WESTERN BOOTS, DR SCHOLLS SLIP ON SHOES, 14IN PIPE WRENCH, CRESCENT WRENCHES 786-1945

FOR SALE: WOOD BOX, ESSENTIALS OIL DIFFUSER 786-1224

LOOKING FOR: CHAINSAW 617-1328

FOR SALE: TOPPER FOR 2001 DODGE PICKUP 620-481-9661

FOR SALE: TIRES 2.55.65.18 785-222-3291

FOR SALE: LOG SPLITTER 785-735-4442

FOR SALE: ROOSTERS 617-4311

FOR SALE: 797-9605

FOR SALE: 5 HORSE MOTOR, UTILITY CART 264-0038

LOOKING FOR: HOT WATER TANK, ELECTRIC DRYER, REFRIGERATOR 792-2916

FOR SALE: 2T LITTLE BOYS CLOTHES, ELECTRIC HOSPITAL BED, 2 POCKET FISHING POLES 564-2543

FOR SALE: BABY CALFS 786-9698

FOR SALE: 2 BOOKSHELVES, 2 SMALL DRESSERS 617-5136

LOOKING FOR: LARGE ROUND/SQUARE BALES 617-3944

FOR SALE: OVERSIZED CAMPER 639-1770

FOR SALE: 95IN LONG RULER, DODGE HUB CAPS, TONY LLAMA SIZE9 COWBOY BOOTS 639-2934

FOR SALE: HARLEY DAVIDSON RIDING BOOTS 793-4993

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD 785-639-3974

FOR SALE: 4 WHEEL DRIVE CHEVY PICKUP 785-639-5033

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC STARTER, SWR METER 786-0701

LOOKING FOR: BOOM BOX RADIO, BIGGER PITCH FORK 620-794-6839

FOR SALE: CONCESSION TRAILER, LOOKING FOR: 15IN FORD PICKUP WHEEL 620-793-4850

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED

FEBRUARY 13, 2017

TODAY’S TRADING POST LISTING IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY BAUER COMPUTERS. BAUER COMPUTERS IS NOW OFFERING THE LATEST SMARTPHONES AT THE LOWEST PRICES IN TOWN. BAUER COMPUTER WILL BUY YOUR OLD SMARTPHONE EVEN IF ITS BROKE.

BUYING, SELLING OR TRADING USE THE CLASSIFIED’S WHEN YOU CAN’T CALL IN TO THE TRADING POST.

THE CLASSIFIED’S ARE ONLY $5.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR INDIVIDUALS AND $10.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR A RETAIL BUSINESS. DROP BY EAGLE BROADCAST CENTER LOCATED AT 12TH & BAKER IN GREAT BEND OR GO ON LINE TO GREAT BEND POST.COM PRINT OUT A TRADING POST CLASSIFIED FORM, DROP IT IN THE MAIL WITH PAYMENT OR BRING IT BY THE BROADCAST CENTER AND WE’LL GUARANTEE YOUR ITEMS WILL BE HEARD RIGHT HERE ON THE RADIO AND AFTER 10:00 KARINA WILL HAVE THE ITEMS THAT YOU HEARD THIS MORNING ON THE WEBSITE AT GREAT BENDPOST.COM