Community help needed for Hoisington survey

The City of Hoisington is conducting a survey to determine the need for improvements in public facilities and services. Some of the improvement projects may be eligible for Federal funding. The low to moderate income surveys are determining how many family incomes are below certain standards.

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says the results are kept confidential and the one-page survey takes a couple of minutes to fill out.

Jonathan Mitchell Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/mitch-survey-1.mp3

If Hoisington can prove that more than 51 percent of the community falls below a certain income level, the city could qualify for $500,000 in grant funds.

Hoisington hired a group to go door-to-door to receive survey results for a chance at the federal money.

Jonathan Mitchell Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/mitch-survey-2.mp3

If Hoisington finds out that they do fall below the survey income level with over 51 percent of their residents, the city qualifies for a chance at the grant money from the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Mitchell says the financial aid would help with Hoisington’s required $1.7 million sewer project on the way.