Barton Wrestling qualifies nine for Nationals in District runner-up finish

The Barton Community College Wrestling team finished runner-up on Saturday in Pratt, Kansas, in the NJCAA West/Central District Championships. The Cougars’ 134 points were second only to the 171.5 points from defending national champion and No. 3 ranked Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and well ahead of the 98.5 points scored by No. 16 ranked Labette Community College.

Barton put four in the championship matches earning two titles while grabbing three third places and three fifth places with five of the six coming via a Fall as nine of the ten wrestlers earned national tournament bids earning the Cougars’ second straight Region VI Championship as well.

Barton will next head to the NJCAA Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa, held February 23-25 in the Mid-America Center.

Team Scores

1. Northeast Oklahoma 171.5

2. Barton 134.0

3. Labette Community College 98.5

4. Pratt Community College 86.5

5. Colby Community College 84.5

6. Neosho County Community College 59.0

7. Wentworth Military Academy 41.5

8. Arkansas Baptist College 19.0

Barton’s list of qualifiers are: Caysen Smith (133), Isaac Bailey (141), Sean Taborsky (149), Christian Rivas (157), Kendall Biddle (165), David Kelly (174), Devon Baker (184), Ethan Dean (197), and Brix Brickey (285).