Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/10 – 2/12)

2/10

BOOKED: David Lytle of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal warrant, bond in lieu of $500.00 C/S and GBMC case for DWS and improper parking, bond in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Luis Sepulveda of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Anthony Anderson of Stafford on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $571.00 cash only. BCDC case for driving while suspended, illegal tag and no insurance, bond is set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Meadows on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for DWS and no proof of insurance, bond in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Daniel Scott on Hoisington Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Toni Scott on Hoisington Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Matthew Walton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Storm McNett of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: David Lytle of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal warrant posted surety bond of $500.00 through Ace Bail Bonding. GBMC case for DWS and improper parking after posting surety bond of $2,500.00 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Gavin Taylor received $5,000.00 OR on BTDC case and per CA was released in court and was given $500.00 OR bond on BTDC case per Judge Svaty, received order of release on GBMC per Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Lacinda Julian of Newton for Barton County District Court case for contempt of court. BCDC case for criminal trespass, possession, possession of paraphernalia, theft, criminal trespass after receiving a $20,000.00 OR bond. GBMC case for failure to appear after receiving order of release.

RELEASED: Kenneth Dale Reed of Great Bend for a BTDC warrant x6 received OR bond of $100,000.00.

RELEASED: Robert Hunt of Ellinwood on Barton District Court case for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, and no tag light after posting a $1,000.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Michael Meadows on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for DWS and no proof of insurance after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

2/11

BOOKED: Fredrick McNett of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Susan Zuniga on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is $2,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Dustin Turner of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for DUI, 3rd conviction, expired tag, and ITOL, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Angela Frost of Jetmore on a Barton County District Court case warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S. Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond. RCDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Jerrod Umphrey of Hoisington on BTDC case for DWS and failure to stop, bond set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Davin Rose of Great Bend on BTDC case for failure to appear, bond is set in lieu of $600.00 cash only.

BOOKED: David Johnson of Great Bend for BTDC warrant for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Brent Klemptner of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a a bond of $789.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Jared Cregger on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Amber Cline of Great Bend on Barton County District warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and defective registration lamp, bond set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Fredrick McNett of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through A-1 bond.

RELEASED: Jerrod Umphrey of Hoisington posted a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for DWS and failure to stop.

RELEASED: Brent Klemptner of Great Bend posted a $789.50 cash bond on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court.

RELEASED: Toni Scott on Hoisington Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Amber Cline of Great Bend on Barton County District warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and defective registration lamp after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED; Storm McNett of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

2/12

BOOKED: Isaiah Bramwell of Lyons on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Storm McNett of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for DWS, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Ivan Puentes of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, driving while suspended, refusal PBT, and failure to maintain lane, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Herman Pitts Jr. on GBPD Municipal case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Daniel Lyne of Stafford on a Stafford County District Court case for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, bond set at $500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Storm McNett of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DWS after he posted a $2,500.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Isaiah Bramwell of Lyons on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Ivan Puentes of Great Bend for GBMC case for DUI, DWS, refusal PBT, failure to maintain lane after posting a $1,000.00 surety.

RELEASED: Daniel Scott on Hoisington Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Annisia Rose Houp on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $2,000.00 surety bond.