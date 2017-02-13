Barton County Commissioners appoint two new members to governing board

Recently Barton County Commissioners have struggled to find people willing to serve on local governing boards, but that was not the case with the governing board for the Center for Counseling and Consultation. Three individuals applied for two open positions on the board which forced Commissioners to make a decision on who to appoint.

Don Davis initially moved to appoint David Hill and Lori Watters to the board but pulled that motion back after this request from Commissioner Alicia Straub.

Alicia Straub Audio

Jennifer Schartz, a Center for Counseling and Consultation board member herself, agreed with Straub and hoped that Watters would accept an appointment to another important board in Barton County.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

The Center for Counseling and Consultation board reviews and makes recommendations on mental health services in Barton County and the surrounding area.