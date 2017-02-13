Barton County Commission shows support for JobFest

Barton County Commissioners will financially support the 2017 JobFest event coming to Great Bend on March 30th. The board voted 5-0 Monday to contribute $500 to help support the event that will take place at the Great Bend Events Center from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on the 30th. Karen Neuforth, a JobFest Committee member says the event is now in its 10th year and has showed steady growth over the past decade.

Job Fest is a Central Kansas job fair presented by representatives from the Larned Chamber of Commerce, Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development, Barton Community College, Kansas Works and several employers. The job fair focuses on the companies and communities located in and around Barton, Russell, Pawnee, Stafford, Rice, Rush, and Ellsworth Counties.

Anyone looking for assistance with creating or reviewing his or her resume is encouraged to visit with the KansasWORKS office at 1125 Main St., Great Bend or call (620) 793-5445.