Where to cut? Kansas Legislators discuss budget issues in Great Bend

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce held the first of two Legislative Coffee events this past Saturday morning at the Chamber office.

After brief updates from each legislature in attendance, the audience was able to ask questions and of course the budget issue in Kansas was priority number one.

State Representative 109th District Troy Waymaster, originally from Russell, says eventually Kansas needs a long-term fix to their budget problems.

Troy Waymaster Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/waymaster-1.mp3

Waymaster said taking out a loan from long-term investments is not a permanent fix to the budget difficulties but could solve the immediate $320 million budget shortfall for the current fiscal year.

Troy Waymaster Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/waymaster-2.mp3

Waymaster was joined in Great Bend by fellow State Representatives Tory Arnberger and Greg Lewis, as well as State Senator Mary Jo Taylor.

The next Legislative Coffee will be March 11 at 10 a.m. at the Chamber office, 1125 Williams.