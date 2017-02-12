USD 428 searching for a solution to get kindergartners prepared

The Great Bend school district has a goal of getting at least 80 percent of their students to a proficient level in reading and math. The Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) helps struggling students with intervention time to get them where they need to be.

USD 428 has noticed a wide range of learning levels for the students entering kindergarten.

USD 428 Federal Programs Coordinator Tricia Reiser says some students are simply not ready for kindergarten.

Parents or guardians are not required to send their children to preschool, but USD 428 is looking into the possibility of adding preschools at each of the five public grade schools in Great Bend. Children ages three and four could come to a more relaxed, playful learning environment to get acclimated to their surroundings and get used to behavioral standards.

USD 428 went to all-day kindergarten in 2005, but only receive funding for a half day. The district absorbs the rest of the expense, but a study by the Kansas State Board of Education is in the works to convince Kansas Legislatures to fund kindergarten all day.