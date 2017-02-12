Monday Weather

Great Bend Post

More clouds than sunshine is expected on Monday across central and eastern Kansas. There will be a slight chance for light rain or sprinkles west of the turnpike. Even a few snowflakes will be possible across central Kansas in the morning and again later in the evening. No snow accumulation is expected.

Monday

A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 34.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

