Monday Weather

Monday A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 34.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.