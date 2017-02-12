Monday USD 428 Board of Education Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

February 13, 2017 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER Mrs. Carter

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

• Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS Mrs. Carter

• Volunteers in USD 428 Learning Centers

USD 428 appreciates the many persons who generously volunteer to assist in various capacities in the schools. The summary indicates that volunteers provide an estimated 120.74 hours each week across the district, with many additional hours relating to special events. Thanks to all who volunteer their time for the benefit of students. (Folder 2)

• R.O.S.E. Award

In the Board of Education’s continuing efforts to recognize individuals or groups for their services to the school district, the R.O.S.E. (Recognizing Outstanding Support of Education) Award was created. The recipient of this month’s R.O.S.E. award is Jody Messersmith.

Five Park Elementary School teachers nominated Jody as a ROSE Award recipient, noting their sincere admiration for his positive, kind-hearted nature. He goes above and beyond his regular duties by taking time to be a friend of all. He greets students each morning; he reads to students; and he expresses care and concern when students need positive interaction and support. The faculty, staff, and students respect Jody, considering him one of those persons who make USD 428 a wonderful place to be.

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS Mrs. Carter

4. COMMUNICATIONS Mrs. Carter

• Board Members’ Comments

• USD 428 Education Foundation

• Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS Mrs. Carter

A. Approval of 2017-2018 School Calendar Mrs. Carter

Development of the 2017-2018 school calendar is in process, and a draft is being presented for BOE review and input.

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Presentation of 2015-2016 Business Audit Mrs. Carter

The 2015-2016 business audit report and governance letter of Adams, Brown, Beran, and Ball, Chtd., have been prepared. Vickie Dreiling, CPA, plans to attend the meeting to present the report and answer related questions, and Board approval of the audit will be recommended. Board members may seek additional information prior to the meeting by contacting Khris Thexton at the DEC or Vickie Dreiling at the office of ABBB. (Folder 6,A)

B. Approval for Early Dismissal at GBHS on 4/21/17 Mrs. Carter

On April 21, 2017, Great Bend will host the District National Qualifying Speech Tournament, with the tournament starting at 2:30 p.m. The administration requests BOE approval for a 1:30 p.m., dismissal of classes on April 21 at only Great Bend High School.

C. Adoption of K-6 English Language Arts:

After nearly 2 years of work, the K-6 ELA committee will present their recommendation for a consistent ELA Curriculum across the five elementary schools in the district. The Wonders Curriculum from McGraw Hill has the support of the K-6 Committee, the Curriculum Steering Committee and the Administration. This will be a first reading of the proposal.

D. Approval to Release bid for Flooring for Riley /Washington Mrs. Carter

E. Approval of Mower Quote Mrs. Carter

The administration requests approval to purchase a mower, as quoted by Pro-Green Total Lawn Care, to replace an aged mower which is no longer serviceable for grounds care.

HUSTLER MOWER Model: 934950 Hyper Drive\; Industrial Hydros/ 5-year or 3,000 hour warranty; Van Guard big block 37 HP EFI engine; Grammer suspension seat; 72” VX4 deck. Includes installed Mulch Kit for 72” VX4 deck.

List Price: $16,623.00 Less Discount: $4,873.00 Quote: $ 11,750.00

7. CURRICULUM AND INSTRUCTION Mrs. Carter / Mr. Popp

A, Adoption of K-6 Typing Standards

The K-12 Technology Coaches have designed and implemented K-6 typing standards. The goal is that by the end of grade six students will be proficient in typing with an emphasis on accuracy, efficiency, and overall competence. The administration recommends adoption of these standards by the Board.

B. Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA) Update:

The KESA system focuses on 5 R’s of education: Relevance, Relationships, Rigor, Responsive Culture and Results. All five of these components will be used to accredit school systems in the future. The administration would like the Board to review these rubrics. (Folder 7,B)

C. Curriculum Meeting Minutes

Curriculum Steering Committee: (The next meeting is scheduled on 3/6/17.)

Professional Development Council (PDC): 02/06/17.

8. BUSINESS / OPERATIONS / CLERK /

STATE AND FEDERAL PROGRAMS Mrs. Carter / Mr. Thexton

A. Long-Range Facility Planning

The administration welcomes BOE input regarding the important process of long-range facility planning.

B. Update on Summer Projects

C. Approval to Submit 21st Century Grant Application

D. Update on GBHS Fieldhouse HVAC

E. Update on GBHS Roof

9. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT Mrs. Carter / Mr. Thexton

A. Approval of Grant Receipt, Application Submission and Memorial

Contributions

• Traci Miller, Riley Special Service Teacher, has received a $50 Walmart Gift card for Literacy Night.

• Eric Dowson, Teacher of 6th grade at Park Elementary, requests approval to apply for a Stand2Learn grant for $2657.50. Funds, if granted, will be used to in the classroom to provide 10 stand up work stations for students.

• GBHS FFA. Donations have been received in regard to the L.R. Stoskopf Memorial for funds to be donated to the GBHS Future Farmers of America group. Administration recommends approval of the generous contributions of $575.00. Details will be provided at the meeting.

B. Legislative Update

C. United Way Update

D. Parent Teacher Conference Dates

E. Fundraising Policy

10. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Mrs. Carter / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

11. EXECUTIVE SESSION Mrs. Carter

13. CONSENT AGENDA Mrs. Carter

A. Approval of BOE Mtg. Minutes (January 9, 26 and 30, 2017) (Folder 12,A)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report (Folder 12,C)

Certified Teacher Resignation

Mr. Kyle Vierra, Teacher of Grade 6 at Park Elementary School.

Certified Teacher Appointment

Mr. Jason Drouillard, Teacher of English Language Arts at GB Middle School.

14. UPCOMING MEETING DATES Mrs. Carter

•GBHS all of Fame: Friday, February 17, 2017. Luncheon Banquet at 11:45 a.m. at Stone Ridge Country Club, Induction Ceremony between Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball Games at GBHS. Inductees: Jean Cavanaugh and Mike Goss.

•No School: February 24, 2017 – NO SCHOOL.

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: at noon on Tuesday February 28, 2017, at Park Elementary School.

15. ADJOURNMENT Mrs. Carter