Monday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Family Crisis Center Show” hosted by Kate Brennon. Kate will be joined by staff from the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend and the Dell Hayden Memorial Child Advocacy Center.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Bob Parrish and Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society. “History of Walnut Crossing – Part 10”

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include the Director of the Shafer Gallery Dave Barnes who will be joined by Bradford Hanson-Smith, featured artist of the upcoming Cuna Mutual Retirement Solutions Art and Science Encounter exhibit.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory.

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-8P College Basketball – Louisville @ Syracuse

8P-10P ESPN Radio – “Izzy & Spain”

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”