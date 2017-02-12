Barton Softball wins two in Texas

bartonsports.com – After a 6-0 start to the season, the young Barton Community College softball team headed to Midland, Texas, for the weekend winning two of their five games of the Midland Classic.

The Cougars began Friday with a 5-2 loss to No. 17 ranked Howard College before dropping a 12-1 five inning game to host Midland College, ending the day with a 9-1 five frame dispatching of Luna Community College getting two grand slams from sophomore Payton Summers to power the victory. Barton carried the momentum into Saturday morning earning a 5-2 win over Clarendon College before ending the trip with a six inning 13-3 loss to Odessa.

The 8-3 Cougars will have one doubleheader this week, traveling to Bethany College on Wednesday for another matchup with the junior varsity squad Barton swept last Tuesday at Cougar Field.