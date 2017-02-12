Barton baseball goes 3-1 in Oklahoma

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College baseball team responded with a season opening loss by taking the next three games over the weekend in Poteau, Oklahoma, over Carl Albert State College.

The Cougars shook off a 9-0 first game loss earning Friday’s split with a 6-2 win before sweeping Saturday’s action with a 4-2 and a five inning 13-3 victory.

Barton will return to Oklahoma next weekend for a three-game set at Rose State College in Midwest City. The Cougars will have their home opener February 25-26 hosting Western Nebraska Community College in a pair of doubleheaders.