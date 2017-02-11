Sunday Weather

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Monday A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain, snow, and sleet between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 10pm, then a slight chance of snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 64.